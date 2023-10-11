Horan Securities Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 573,383 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

