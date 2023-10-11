Horan Securities Inc. Has $756,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

NYSEARCA IBDP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

