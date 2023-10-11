Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,120.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 79,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 76,883 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,303. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average of $103.87.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

