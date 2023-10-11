Horan Securities Inc. Invests $513,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. United Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.35. 234,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.66.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

