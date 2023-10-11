Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 1,010 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. 1,711,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,359. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

