Horan Securities Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 160,419.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,764,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,420 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 448,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,969,000 after acquiring an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAGG remained flat at $48.71 on Wednesday. 239,064 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

