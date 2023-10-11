Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $7.32

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. Horizen has a market cap of $104.01 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $7.32 or 0.00027420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00092962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,218,212 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

