HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 195.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock traded down $18.11 on Wednesday, hitting $449.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $506.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.09. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total value of $4,731,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,708,000.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,913,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $24,830,466. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.56.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

