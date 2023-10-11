Huntington Bancshares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 15,845 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 369% compared to the average daily volume of 3,377 put options.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 9,604,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,899,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.