Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Handelsbanken

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Husqvarna AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
