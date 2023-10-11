Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) and RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) and RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hyzon Motors and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -61.74% -50.76% RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A -35.87% -1.05%

Risk and Volatility

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hyzon Motors and RMG Acquisition Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyzon Motors and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $3.73 million 78.77 -$32.19 million N/A N/A RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $15.88 million N/A N/A

RMG Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyzon Motors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 92.9% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc. provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. RMG Acquisition Corp. III operates as a subsidiary of RMG Sponsor III, LLC.

