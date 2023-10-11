Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPWR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,530. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 49.52% and a negative net margin of 5,123.78%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

