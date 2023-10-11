Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILKAY shares. Citigroup upgraded Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Iluka Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of ILKAY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 582. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0847 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -326.14%.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

