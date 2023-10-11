InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.23. 816,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,463,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 969.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of InMode by 98.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

