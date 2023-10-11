InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.14

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and traded as low as $5.50. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 45,608 shares traded.
InnovAge Stock Up 3.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $797.60 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Equities research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InnovAge
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.