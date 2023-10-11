InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.14

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and traded as low as $5.50. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 45,608 shares traded.

InnovAge Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $797.60 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Equities research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InnovAge Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,163,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

