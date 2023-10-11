Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.68

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 49401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.