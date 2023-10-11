InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

InPost Stock Down 9.5 %

InPost stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. InPost has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

Get InPost alerts:

InPost Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.