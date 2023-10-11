Insider Buying: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,112. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $42,623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,510,000 after buying an additional 1,312,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 236.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,817,000 after buying an additional 388,860 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 384,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2,389.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 315,009 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

