Insider Buying: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,038,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,594,000 after acquiring an additional 671,832 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $147,849,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Neogen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,780,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,225,000 after buying an additional 216,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

