Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CAO Sells 7,355 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37.

Sudhindra Kankanwadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.14. The stock had a trading volume of 388,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,060. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $495.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $494.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

