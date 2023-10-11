Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells 11,208 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $734,908.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric S. Yuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Eric S. Yuan sold 13,253 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $933,541.32.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,677. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,422,000 after acquiring an additional 251,142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after acquiring an additional 103,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,860 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

