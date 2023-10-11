Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells 7,360 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $173.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ZS shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

