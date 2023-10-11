Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells 7,360 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $173.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.73 and a beta of 0.85.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on ZS shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
