Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Short Interest Up 820.0% in September

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRG. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Integra Resources from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.63 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Integra Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 8,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $52.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Integra Resources has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.94.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Integra Resources by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Integra Resources by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

