Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76. 1,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Inventronics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.10 million during the quarter. Inventronics had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 43.48%.

Inventronics Company Profile

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

