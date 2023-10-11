Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Short Interest Up 371.1% in September

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 371.1% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBA traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

