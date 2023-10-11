Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Down 72.5% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the September 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 65,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

