Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Down 72.5% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the September 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 65,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.00.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.