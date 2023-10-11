Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 600,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 184,045 shares.The stock last traded at $19.41 and had previously closed at $19.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

