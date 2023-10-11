Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 600,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 184,045 shares.The stock last traded at $19.41 and had previously closed at $19.40.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
