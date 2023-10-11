Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2023

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 600,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 184,045 shares.The stock last traded at $19.41 and had previously closed at $19.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.