Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 221.5% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. 16,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,524. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Banta Asset Management LP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 123,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 103,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 91,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

