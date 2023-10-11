Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJSGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 221.5% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. 16,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,524. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Banta Asset Management LP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 123,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 103,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 91,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

