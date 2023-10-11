Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.08

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.08 and traded as low as $62.34. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $62.57, with a volume of 29,520 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $224.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.