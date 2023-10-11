Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 244.4% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
PFM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. 23,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $596.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $39.34.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
