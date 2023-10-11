Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 244.4% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PFM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. 23,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $596.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $39.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 937,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 721,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 547,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 198,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

