Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the September 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,156. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $20.62.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%.
About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
