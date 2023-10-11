Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the September 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,156. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $20.62.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 725,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 92,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 470,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.