Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

VPV opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 105,617 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

