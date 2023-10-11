Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4887 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

