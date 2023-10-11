Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Down 62.9% in September

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesque Stock Performance
Shares of MHIVF remained flat at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Invesque has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.16.
About Invesque
