Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Down 62.9% in September

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesque Stock Performance

Shares of MHIVF remained flat at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Invesque has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

