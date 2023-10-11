Investors Buy High Volume of PepsiCo Put Options (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 88,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 337% compared to the average daily volume of 20,139 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.69.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo
PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %
PepsiCo stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $162.62. 7,351,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,596. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.18. The firm has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.