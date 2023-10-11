Investors Buy High Volume of PepsiCo Put Options (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 88,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 337% compared to the average daily volume of 20,139 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $162.62. 7,351,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,596. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.18. The firm has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

