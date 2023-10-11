Investors Buy Large Volume of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Call Options (BATS:VIXY)

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,441 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average volume of 3,700 call options.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

VIXY traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837,798 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,494,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,830,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,314,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 984.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 294,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after buying an additional 267,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 43,124 shares during the period.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

