Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,507 put options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 10,335 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LOW traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.40. 1,059,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,716. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.94. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

