Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 45,811 put options on the company. This is an increase of 124% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,420 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.46.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.66. 3,945,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.18. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

