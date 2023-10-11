iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.22

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.22 and traded as low as $32.12. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 3,517 shares traded.
iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Carbon ETN
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
