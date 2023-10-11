iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 723.6% in September

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, an increase of 723.6% from the September 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SLQD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 225,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

