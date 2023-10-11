iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.9% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,306,166 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

