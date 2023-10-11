iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.25. 636,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,256. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

