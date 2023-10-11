iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IJR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,551. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

