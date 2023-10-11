iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.99. 5,764,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,646. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

