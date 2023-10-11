iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Short Interest Update

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $29.17.
About iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF
