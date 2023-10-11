iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Short Interest Update

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

Get iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF alerts:

About iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.