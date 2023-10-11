iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 660,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 622,847 shares.The stock last traded at $21.34 and had previously closed at $21.17.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.