iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,729,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the previous session’s volume of 397,408 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $24.40.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.