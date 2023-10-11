iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 609,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 1,501,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

