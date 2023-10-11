iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 854.2% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
IBTM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 216,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $24.23.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
