iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Cut by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

